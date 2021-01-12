American Water Works Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,758 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,429% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

