DaVita Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,879 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,384% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

DaVita stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $124.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,741. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. DaVita has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $124.67.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.