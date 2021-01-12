Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,359 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,644% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. 7,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.34.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Masco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

