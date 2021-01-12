Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

