Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

