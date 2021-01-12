Roth Capital Boosts Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target to $23.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Knowles stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,949. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Knowles by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

