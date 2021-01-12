Morgan Stanley Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $172.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Chubb stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

