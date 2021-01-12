Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Shares Gap Down to $588.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $588.00, but opened at $570.00. Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) shares last traded at $596.00, with a volume of 1,072,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 388.89.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.