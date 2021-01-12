Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,923,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,894,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$17.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

