Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.29

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.