Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.49

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.49 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 23843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

