4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD) Shares Gap Down to $126.00

4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.00, but opened at $122.00. 4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 1,172,754 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.87. The firm has a market cap of £166.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease. It also develops immuno-oncology products comprising MRx0518, MRx0573, and MRx1299 for solid tumors, and MRx0518 for pancreatic cancer; respiratory products, such as MRx-4DP0004 for asthma and COVID-19; central nervous system products, including MRx0005 and MRx0029 for neurodegeneration; and platform products comprising vaccines and autoimmune.

