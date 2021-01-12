Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Down to $346.60

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $346.60, but opened at $331.40. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $345.89, with a volume of 294,049 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 339.84.

In related news, insider Ali Mazanderani bought 44,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

