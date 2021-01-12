Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Grows By 353.7%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 353.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

