Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Grows By 353.7%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 353.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.