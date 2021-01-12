Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.86.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,143. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

