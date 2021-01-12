Strong Achieves Market Cap of $56.42 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Strong has a market cap of $56.42 million and approximately $27,286.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $17.22 or 0.00050895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00112601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00264591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00063005 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

