RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.05 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $32,809.98 or 0.96949032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.05 million and $119,086.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002584 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 550 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.