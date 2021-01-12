Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $85,419.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.69 or 0.04230444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00346066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.