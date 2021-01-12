Beetle Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $297,400.65 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $297,400.65 and $4,564.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 251,741,232 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.