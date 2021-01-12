suterusu Market Capitalization Tops $4.82 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One suterusu token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $245,039.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.69 or 0.04230444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00346066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a token. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

