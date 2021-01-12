Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Vistas and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications -27.09% -3.09% -1.28%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Creative Vistas and Iridium Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Vistas 0 0 0 0 N/A Iridium Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75

Iridium Communications has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.94%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Creative Vistas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Iridium Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Vistas has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Vistas and Iridium Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications $560.44 million 10.30 -$162.00 million ($0.63) -68.73

Creative Vistas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iridium Communications.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Creative Vistas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Vistas

Creative Vistas, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades. The company also offers video surveillance products and technologies. Creative Vistas, Inc. offers its products and services to government, healthcare, education, and retail markets, as well as to various sectors, including corporate facilities, mining, entertainment, and automobile through direct sales to end-users, as well as through subcontracting agreements. Creative Vistas, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Whitby, Canada.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

