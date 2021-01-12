Digitalcoin One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $48,889.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,196.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.31 or 0.03091621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00397205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.62 or 0.01357443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00549365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00477492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00276150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00021238 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,818,393 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

