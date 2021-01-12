Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,829. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.