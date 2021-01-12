JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 11,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,044,000 after buying an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

