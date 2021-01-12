EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $369,548.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00112250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065910 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062944 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

