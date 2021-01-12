Vodi X (VDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $77.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 248.8% against the dollar. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a total market cap of $587,233.27 and approximately $77.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.62 or 0.04266550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00346880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

