AmonD (AMON) Hits Market Capitalization of $865,363.92

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. AmonD has a total market cap of $865,363.92 and approximately $24,986.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00112250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065910 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062944 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitMart, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

