Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $11.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 12,458 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

The company has a market cap of $457.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

