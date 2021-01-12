Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $134.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $118.90, with a volume of 15430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,418 shares of company stock worth $10,252,679 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

