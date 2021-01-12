Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRAWA remained flat at $$17.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRAWA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

