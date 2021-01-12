Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($107.29).

HEN3 stock opened at €90.56 ($106.54) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.91.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

