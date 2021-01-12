Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €40.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.47 ($32.31).

FRA:EVK opened at €27.04 ($31.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.08. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

