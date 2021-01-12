UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €36.00 Price Target

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.81 ($36.25).

Shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) stock opened at €26.14 ($30.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.53. Vivendi SA has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

