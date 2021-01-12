(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.80 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €10.80 ($12.71) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.95 ($10.53).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

