Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €9.30 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.95 ($10.53).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

