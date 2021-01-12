Canaccord Genuity Raises Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $60.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QTRX. ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. Quanterix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $53.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,167 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

