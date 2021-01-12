Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

