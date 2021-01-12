Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

