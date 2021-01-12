Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.
Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $163.82.
In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
