Dai Trading Down 0.1% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $659.79 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,367,507,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,367,507,342 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

