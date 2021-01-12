Comparing Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.79 $6.38 million $0.84 20.46 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.96 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.74%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2019, it owns and maintains its headquarters and five full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.