Noir Market Capitalization Achieves $121,818.14 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $121,818.14 and $205.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00095237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,412,940 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

