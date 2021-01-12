HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $46,585.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00005265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.