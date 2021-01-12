Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in December

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 17,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.