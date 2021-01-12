KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KNYJY opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

