BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in December

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BGMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,423. BG Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
BG Medicine Company Profile
Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.