Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novavax is looking to file a regulatory application for its nanoparticle seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu shortly. If approved, the company believes that NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is also advancing well and is currently in late-stage studies. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate any revenues from the product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts too remains a headwind. Thus, any delay in pipeline development related to NanoFlu or NVX-CoV2373 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Get Novavax alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.49. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,710. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.04. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 222.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.