Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Novavax is looking to file a regulatory application for its nanoparticle seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu shortly. If approved, the company believes that NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is also advancing well and is currently in late-stage studies. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate any revenues from the product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts too remains a headwind. Thus, any delay in pipeline development related to NanoFlu or NVX-CoV2373 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 222.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.