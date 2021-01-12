Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. 232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

