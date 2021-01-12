Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Shares of Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.00. Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 3,314,252 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £9.78 million and a PE ratio of -19.00.

About Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.