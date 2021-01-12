Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Shares Gap Up to $1,556.00

Shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,556.00, but opened at $1,630.00. Abcam plc (ABC.L) shares last traded at $1,595.00, with a volume of 1,619,062 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,447.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,358.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total value of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

