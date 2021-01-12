Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Shares Gap Up to $20.45

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.45, but opened at $21.32. Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 6,472,447 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The stock has a market cap of £198.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.94.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

